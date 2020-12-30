Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Tops $338.54 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $338.54 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,866.32 or 0.99487570 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011541 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,873 coins and its circulating supply is 541,272,868 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.