Critical Analysis: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Centrus Energy and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.30%. Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 38.24%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Energy Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 1.37 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -9.39 Energy Fuels $5.86 million 91.98 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -10.63

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28% Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65%

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

