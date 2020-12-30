Critical Analysis: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GSE Systems and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A 2U 0 4 10 0 2.71

2U has a consensus price target of $44.27, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -13.66% -14.06% -3.96% 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $82.97 million 0.34 -$12.09 million N/A N/A 2U $574.67 million 4.97 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -19.72

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Summary

GSE Systems beats 2U on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment. The company builds, delivers, and supports online graduate programs and certificates for working adults through its 2U Operating System, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services to university clients. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

