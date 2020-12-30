Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65). Approximately 36 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59. The company has a market capitalization of £14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a software-as-a-service solution that enables large companies to manage third-party assurance at scale with a particular focus on cyber security; and Rizikon Standard, a cyber-risk and general data protection regulation (GDPR) compliance assessment tool for small to medium companies.

