Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Cryoport stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 652,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cryoport by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cryoport by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cryoport by 44.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

