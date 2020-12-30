CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $99,900.41 and $381.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 52.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

