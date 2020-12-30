Cryptrust 24-Hour Volume Hits $267.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Cryptrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $14,427.34 and approximately $267.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00187258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00582785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00053095 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io.

Cryptrust Token Trading

Cryptrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

