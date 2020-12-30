CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.15. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 528,893 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

