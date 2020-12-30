Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 211.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,339.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 20.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.