Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 271.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Extreme Networks worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $6,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,915 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $4,247,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.