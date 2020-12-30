Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $579,000 in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Saul Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $745.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

