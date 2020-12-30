Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $265,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $749,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $781,000.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

RLAY stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

