Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Cummins posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 279.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 68.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.63. 17,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.53. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

