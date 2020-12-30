cVault.finance Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and $1.67 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $3,096.08 or 0.10958421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

