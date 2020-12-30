cVault.finance Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3,096.08 or 0.10958421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

