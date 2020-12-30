Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.82, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

