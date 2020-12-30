Dalradian Resources Inc. (DNA.TO) (TSE:DNA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Dalradian Resources Inc. (DNA.TO) (TSE:DNA) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 174,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Dalradian Resources Inc. (DNA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DNA)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

