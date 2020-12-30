DAOBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142,994.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $142,994.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,141.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.24 or 0.01244594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00053573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00248577 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

