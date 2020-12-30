Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Up 5.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 533,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,021,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

