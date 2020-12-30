DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $352,017.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00187258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00582785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00053095 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.