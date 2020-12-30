Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires New Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.22% of GoHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $20,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $8,291,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $7,554,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 649,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOCO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

