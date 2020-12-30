Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.76. 151,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

