Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115,705 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Natera were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Natera by 17.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,735,063 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $112.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

