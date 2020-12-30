Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Increases Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 2.47% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 353,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,304. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

