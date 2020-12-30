Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMVP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

