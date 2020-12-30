Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $35.72 Million Investment in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,288,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $11,982,000.

DFHTU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,686. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Profile

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

