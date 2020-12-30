Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $72.71 Million Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,418,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,708,000. Nkarta comprises 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.07% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 111,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,289. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

