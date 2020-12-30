DEJAVE (DJV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,494.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $24,494.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for $2,335.36 or 0.08086654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1,471.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00048600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00131030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00580592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00157897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00303647 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019520 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

