Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 11,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

