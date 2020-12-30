Demand Brands (NASDAQ:DMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Demand Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,963,757 shares.

Demand Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAN)

Demand Brands, Inc engages in the collection of brands and businesses promoting lifestyles. Demand Brands, Inc was formerly known as GEOEnhanced Techologies Inc and change its name to Demand Brands, Inc in September 2019. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Long Beach, California.

