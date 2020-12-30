Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

DEQ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

Get Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.41. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.66 ($31.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.