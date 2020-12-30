DeVault (DVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $75.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $184,476.72 and approximately $75.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last week, DeVault has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001736 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005337 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000302 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 161.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001156 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9,360.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 452.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

