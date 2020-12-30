DEX (DEX) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $329,713.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00188416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00590231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00314703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053406 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.