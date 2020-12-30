DEX Trading 21.3% Higher This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $223,212.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last week, DEX has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00131586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00577267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00158566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050967 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

