Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.79. 1,275,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,568,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

