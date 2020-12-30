Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.68. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 2,601,318 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,460 shares of company stock valued at $384,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

