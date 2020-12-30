Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 1,536,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,944,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,460 shares of company stock worth $384,909 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

