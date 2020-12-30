Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 7.5%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $56.86. 2,299,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

