DigixDAO Price Up 32.3% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $20,902.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $144.51 or 0.00496362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00272567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.01938602 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,090 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

