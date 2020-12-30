Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 8.4%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.01. Approximately 418,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 567,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. BidaskClub raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $7,303,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

