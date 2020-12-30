Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,343 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 442,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 133,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

