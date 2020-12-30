Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $584.75 million and $90.25 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00446788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,734,381,118 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

