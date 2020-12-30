Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Up 13.2%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) shares shot up 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.23. 465,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,327% from the average session volume of 32,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 5.21% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.