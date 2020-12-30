DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 6%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.96. Approximately 15,463,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,731,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Macquarie started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

