Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading Up 60.8% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1,380.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00274925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.01969908 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.