DREP Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00133589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00187693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00583447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052544 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

