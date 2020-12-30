Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Trading Down 1.8%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 43,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 34,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.47, a current ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 313.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

