DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Up 5.1%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 2,614,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,986,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

