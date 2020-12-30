Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after buying an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $163,118,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $109,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

