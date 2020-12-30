Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.38.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 584,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 101.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 531,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 267,915 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

